Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

