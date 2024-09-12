Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,026.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DraftKings by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 266,881 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock worth $54,321,570. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

