Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

