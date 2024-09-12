Ballentine Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

DAL opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.