Ballentine Partners LLC Has $322,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock opened at $306.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.34. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

