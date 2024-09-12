Ballentine Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $327.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

