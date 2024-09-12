Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $299,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

