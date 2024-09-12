Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

