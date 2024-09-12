Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

