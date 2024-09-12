Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

