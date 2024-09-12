Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.