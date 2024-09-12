Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 995 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.