Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

