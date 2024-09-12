Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Valvoline Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE VVV opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

