Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $315,258. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

