BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,748,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $23,802,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,354. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.