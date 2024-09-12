Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 435,069 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Joby Aviation worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 346.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 260,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.6 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

