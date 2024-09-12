Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 436 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atrion were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atrion by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $503.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.17 and its 200-day moving average is $441.13. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

