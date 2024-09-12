Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Redwood Trust worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 906,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 297,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RWT opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.43 million, a P/E ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

