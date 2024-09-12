Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UWM were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UWMC. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UWM by 1,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UWM by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $855.42 million, a P/E ratio of 298.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

