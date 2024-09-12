Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Berry worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Berry by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Berry by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Down 0.8 %

BRY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $403.16 million, a PE ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 1.73. Berry Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

