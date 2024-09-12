Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

