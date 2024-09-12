Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.09. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

