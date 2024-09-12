Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of AtriCure worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $9,254,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $26.90 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

