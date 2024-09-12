Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 509,219 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,107,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,667,000 after buying an additional 408,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

