Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,471 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.