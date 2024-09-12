Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 1,116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 108,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth about $3,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.63. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

