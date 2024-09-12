Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at $76,103,791.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.29. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 49.85%. The firm had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

