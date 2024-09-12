Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,840 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 8.69% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUHY opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

