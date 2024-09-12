Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,126 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 47,988 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.17 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

