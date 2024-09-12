Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.02.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
