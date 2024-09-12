BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 142,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 797,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

