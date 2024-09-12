Barclays Downgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Equal Weight

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

MEOH stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

