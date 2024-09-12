Barclays Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $172.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.