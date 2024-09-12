Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

