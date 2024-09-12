Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

