Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263.10 ($3.44). 111,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 216,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.95 ($3.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £177.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,200.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

