Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263.10 ($3.44). 111,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 216,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.95 ($3.29).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.