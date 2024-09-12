Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INDI. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,320 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.