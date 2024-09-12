Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 7,352 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.89.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
