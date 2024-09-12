BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BHP opened at $52.80 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.