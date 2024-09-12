Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a P/E ratio of 855.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $472,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

