Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $13.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIOX. Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a P/E ratio of 855.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 334,195 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

