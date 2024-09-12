BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 198.54 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $117.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

