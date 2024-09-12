BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Position Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

