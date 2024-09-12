BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 103.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,282 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 195,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

