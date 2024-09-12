Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,747,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 160.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 614.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,266.67%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 6,502 shares valued at $114,741. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.