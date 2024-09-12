Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $23,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

