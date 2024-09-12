BMO Capital Markets Lowers Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $38.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Rubrik Trading Up 6.1 %

Rubrik stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. Research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,888,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

