Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$709,560.00 in Stock

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BEI.UN opened at C$89.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.09 and a 1 year high of C$89.76.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.90.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Further Reading

