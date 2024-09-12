Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $161.70 and last traded at $160.65, with a volume of 99142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

